Nigerians React After Twitter User Said Otedola’s Daughter Stooped Low To Date Mr. Eazi

Nigerians on social media have gone all out to call a social media user out for saying that billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, stooped low to date singer, Mr. Eazi. Recall that the couple had first hinted their relationship some months back as they posted cryptic yet coordinated photos on their Instagram page of…

The post Nigerians React After Twitter User Said Otedola’s Daughter Stooped Low To Date Mr. Eazi appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

