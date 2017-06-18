Nigerians React As Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Bags Nigeria Award

Nigerians divide their opinions about Juliet Ibrahim’s Nigeria Goodwill Ambassador Awards Nomination. While some people think the award organisers are on the right track others took to their social media profile to react about the award nomination. In the past few years, Juliet Ibrahim has been quite busy in Nigeria and serving as a good …

The post Nigerians React As Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Bags Nigeria Award appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

