Nigerians react to Cross River Deputy Gov, Esu holding umbrella for Ayade [PHOTO] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigerians react to Cross River Deputy Gov, Esu holding umbrella for Ayade [PHOTO]
Daily Post Nigeria
A photo of Cross River State Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu, holding an umbrella has emerged online. But the photo is currently trending not just because Esu held a parasol, but many are wondering why he used it to cover Governor Ben Ayade.
Outrage as photos of C'River Deputy Gov, Esu holding umbrella for Gov Ayade floods social media
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!