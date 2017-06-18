Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians visiting doctors to have Bill of Rights

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Consumer Protection Council, CPC, and the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, have commenced a process for the formulation of an acceptable guide to regulate interaction between patients and medical doctors in the country. The proposed guide, to be known as Patients’ Bill of Rights, will identify rights and privileges in a patient-care giver relationship for …

The post Nigerians visiting doctors to have Bill of Rights appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.