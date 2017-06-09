Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians will soon get 1 million jobs through outsourcing – Shittu

Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has asked Nigerians to expect one million jobs in the area of outsourcing of human and material resources. Shittu, however, said this can be achieved through proper guidelines that would regulate the sub-sector for business activities to thrive. The minister spoke on Thursday at the Association of Outsourcing Professionals of […]

