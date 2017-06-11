Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians without prepaid meters should stop paying bills – NERC – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Nigerians without prepaid meters should stop paying bills – NERC
Daily Post Nigeria
Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has ​stated that electricity consumers ​that were ​not provided with prepaid meters ​as at​ March 1 to stop paying electricity bills presented by Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on the basis of
FG to Nigerians: Don't pay for electricity again if you don't have metersThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.