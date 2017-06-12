Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians without prepaid meters should stop paying electricity bills – FG – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 12, 2017


Nigerians without prepaid meters should stop paying electricity bills – FG
The NERC has ​declared that electricity consumers ​that were ​not provided with prepaid meters ​as at​ March 1 should stop paying electricity bills presented by DISCOs on the basis of estimated billing methodology. The commission also ordered the …
