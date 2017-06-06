Nigeria’s debt hits N19trn as World Bank forecasts growth for developing countries
Nigeria’s total indebtedness to foreign and local creditors now stands at N19.16tn, according to latest figures by the Debt Management Office, DMO. Figures show that the total debt was N12.06tn two months before President Muhammadu Buhari assumed power and this means that N7.1tn has been incurred under its tenure. Specifically, federal government’s domestic debt is […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
