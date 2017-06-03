Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s Defence Minister warns military officers against coup

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Defence, Brig.-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd) has warned military officers against disloyalty, disobedience and insubordination to the Nigerian government. He gave the warning on Saturday during the passing out parade of officers’ cadet of Direct Short Service course at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna. Dan-Ali warned that any personnel caught with […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

