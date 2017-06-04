Nigeria’s entrepreneurs should invest in agriculture not mansions – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has ​advised ​the wealthy in Nigeria to invest resources in mechanised farming in Nigeria​. He said this w​ill generate revenue for the country and bring the needed foreign exchange to move the economy forward. Speaking when he visited Integrated Dairies Limited in Vom, Plateau State, Dogara […]

Nigeria’s entrepreneurs should invest in agriculture not mansions – Dogara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

