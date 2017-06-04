Nigeria’s entrepreneurs should invest in agriculture not mansions – Dogara
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has advised the wealthy in Nigeria to invest resources in mechanised farming in Nigeria. He said this will generate revenue for the country and bring the needed foreign exchange to move the economy forward. Speaking when he visited Integrated Dairies Limited in Vom, Plateau State, Dogara […]
Nigeria’s entrepreneurs should invest in agriculture not mansions – Dogara
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!