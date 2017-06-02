Nigeria’s financial reports often falsified – NBS boss – NAIJ.COM
Nigeria's financial reports often falsified – NBS boss
The Statistician-General of the Federation (SGF) and chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics, Dr Yemi Kale, has hinted that financial reports in Nigeria are mostly falsified. Kale said this in reaction to a recent …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
