Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Falls to Lowest in a Year in May – Bloomberg

Nigeria's Inflation Rate Falls to Lowest in a Year in May
Nigeria's inflation rate fell for a fourth straight month in May, dropping to the lowest in a year. Inflation in Nigeria, which vies with South Africa as the continent's largest economy, slowed to 16.25 percent from 17.2 percent in April, the Abuja …
