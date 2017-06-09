Nigeria’s labour productivity rises in Q4 of 2016 – NBS – The News
|
The News
|
Nigeria's labour productivity rises in Q4 of 2016 – NBS
The News
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the country saw a rise in labour productivity in the fourth quarter of 2016, the highest levels since first quarter of 2015. The NBS said this in its Labour Productivity for Fourth Quarter of 2016 …
NBS: Labour Productivity Rose to N684.43 in 2016
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!