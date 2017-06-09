Nigeria’s labour productivity rises in Q4 of 2016 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that the country saw a rise in labour productivity in the fourth quarter of 2016, the highest levels since first quarter of 2015. The NBS said this in its Labour Productivity for Fourth Quarter of 2016 Report released on Thursday in Abuja. The bureau stated that while the overall level of productivity was high, there were several challenges that generally impacted on the output of labour, and indirectly on labour productivity, keeping it below optimal levels.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

