Nigeria’s largest banks: Zenith Bank, FBN Holdings, UBA take the lead

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

Zenith took over the leadership of the Nigerian banking industry by the size of the balance sheet in 2016. It accelerated growth from 6.7% in 2015 to 18.3% in 2016 and closed the year with an asset base of N4.739 trillion. The bank has maintained a faster growth rate than FBN Holdings over the past […]

