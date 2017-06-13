Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s mining sector witnessing change under Buhari’s government – Osinbajo

Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to diversify and grow the economy through the mining sector. He said that growth currently being recorded in the sector was an indication that Buhari-led government was on the right path. Speaking, while declaring open the inaugural National Mining Summit in Abuja, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

