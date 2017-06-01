Nigeria’s natural gas reserves high — DPR – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria's natural gas reserves high — DPR
Vanguard
OWERRI—THE Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has expressed worry that despite the significant natural gas reserves, the country was yet to fully benefit from her natural gas endowment. The DPR Director, Mr. Mordecai B. N. Ladan, made his …
Govt continues to encourage LPG use
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!