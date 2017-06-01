Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria’s natural gas reserves high — DPR – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 1, 2017


Nigeria's natural gas reserves high — DPR
OWERRI—THE Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, has expressed worry that despite the significant natural gas reserves, the country was yet to fully benefit from her natural gas endowment. The DPR Director, Mr. Mordecai B. N. Ladan, made his …
