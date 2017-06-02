Nigeria’s Oil Sector Focuses On Growth With Fresh Impetus – Leadership Newspapers
Leadership Newspapers
Nigeria's Oil Sector Focuses On Growth With Fresh Impetus
Leadership Newspapers
With estimated 37.2 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and over 188 trillion standard cubic feet of natural gas, Nigeria holds the largest hydrocarbon deposits in Africa. Oil exploitation has become central to the economy, accounting for some 80 …
Nigeria to load 197000 bpd of Forcados oil in June, first programme since 2016 shows
First crude oil exports since October leave Nigeria's Forcados terminal
