Nigeria’s presidency to sign 2017 budget into law next week – Nasdaq

(Adds quote, details, background) By Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) – Nigeria's presidency is expected to sign the 2017 budget into law next week, the speaker of the lower chamber of parliament said on Friday, in an effort to …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
