Nigeria’s problem not corruption – Reps member, Jones Onyereri

A ‎member of the House of Representatives, Jones Onyereri is of the opinion that Nigeria’s problem is not corruption but high interest rates. Onyereri, who doubles as chairman of the house committee on banking and currency, said this on Friday while fielding questions from journalists on the unhealthy state of commercial banks. He also identified […]

Nigeria’s problem not corruption – Reps member, Jones Onyereri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

