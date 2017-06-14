Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s WeCyclers Bags Grand Prize in Le Monda Smart-Cities 2017 Global Innovation Awards

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

We love success stories! Earlier this month, Nigerian social enterprise WeCyclers was crowned Grand Prize winner of the Le Monde Smart-Cities 2017 Innovation Awards. Wecyclers aims to improve the collection of domestic waste in Nigeria, using customized tricycles, adapted for the transport and collection of domestic waste and a system of confirmation of transactions by SMS. […]

The post Nigeria’s WeCyclers Bags Grand Prize in Le Monda Smart-Cities 2017 Global Innovation Awards appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.