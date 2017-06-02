Pages Navigation Menu

Niguez claims club can do without Griezmann

ATLETICO MADRID star Saul Niguez insists the club can cope without Antoine Griezmann. The France international enjoyed yet another prolific campaign for Atletico this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. But Niguez is confident that they have enough in reserve to cope without their star striker. “If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] […]

