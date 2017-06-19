NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy weather for Tuesday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday morning, with chances of localised thunderstorms over Yola, Lafia, Abuja, Jos and Mambilla Plateau.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Monday in Abuja also predicted day and Night temperatures of 27 to 32 and 16 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were prospects of localised thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Kaduna, Ilorin and Bida later in the day.

The agency predicted that southern states would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities and rains over Eket, Ikom and Obudu, as well as rains over the coastal areas throughout the day.

It also predicted localised thunderstorm over Enugu, Akure, Owerri and Ibadan in the afternoon and evening, with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 21 to 23 degrees celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states would experience cloudy morning, with prospects of isolated thunderstorm over Sokoto, Yelwa and Kebbi.

“There are prospects of isolated thunderstorm over Damaturu, Potiskum, Gombe and Maiduguri during the afternoon and evening hours, with day and night temperatures of 29 to 38 and 21 to 26 degrees celsius respectively.

“There are chances of isolated thunderstorm in most places across the country, especially in the afternoon and evening periods in the next 24 hours’’, NiMet predicted.

The post NiMet predicts cloudy, rainy weather for Tuesday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

