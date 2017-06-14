NiMet predicts cloudy skies, rains on Thursday

Abuja – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Thursday morning with with prospects of localized thunderstorms over Abuja and its environs.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Wednesday also predicted localized thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Lokoja, Lafia, Jos and Bauchi in the afternoon and evening hours.

It added that the region would have day and night temperature of 25 to 34 and 18 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that Southern states would experience increased morning cloudiness over the inland cities with chances of localized rains over Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, PortHarcourt and Calabar.

It also predicted Localised thunderstorms over Ado-Ekiti, Akure, Ibadan, Enugu, Awka, Obudu, Ogoja, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Yenogoa and Eket in the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet added that the southern cities would have day and night temperatures of 29 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience partly cloudy conditions with chances of localized thunderstorms over Kebbi and Yelwa axis in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon, partly cloudy conditions will persist with prospects of thunderstorms over Nguru, Dutse, Kano, Potiskum and Damaturu with day and night temperatures of 32 to 36 and 23 to 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Increased cloudiness with prospects of localized rains and thunderstorms are expected across the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

