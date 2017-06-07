NiMet predicts Thundery, cloudy weather for Thursday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted localised thunderstorms over the central states of the country on Thursday morning, with cloudy conditions anticipated in the afternoon.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperature of 27 to 34 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy morning with isolated thunderstorms over the high ground of most parts during the afternoon and evening hours.

It also predicted day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively over the southern cities.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience localised morning thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano, Gusau, and Katsina, with isolated thunderstorms over Maiduguri and its environ later in the day.

It added that “the region will also have day and night temperatures of 31 to 38 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

“The weather systems over Maiduguri-Yola and Jalingo axis are expected to propagate and enhance localised thunderstorms over the central states and northwest axis in the next 24 hours.”

The post NiMet predicts Thundery, cloudy weather for Thursday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

