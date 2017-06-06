NiMet Seeks Legal Backing To Prosecute Violators

By Ejike Ejike,

‎Nigeria Meteorological‎ Agency, NiMet is set to seek review of its establishing Act to ensure that the agency can prosecute any institution, organisation or persons that violate its laws.

Making the revelation as part of his activities for the agency at the Workshop for State Meteorological Inspectors (SMIs) and Chief Meteorological Technologists (CMTs) yesterday, the Director General, Professor Sani Abubakar Mashi‎ stated that the laws establishing NiMet made it clear that only the agency should be responsible for generating and transmitting weather information but recently, it has been discovered that some institutions violate this law.

‎The DG also revealed that for NiMet for cover the activities around Nigeria effectively, it needs about 9000 weather station as against the existing 54, which are obviously not enough.

Professor Mashi, while revealing other ways ‎making money by the agency, noted that NiMet has secured frequency to develop a mobile app that will be known as Mobile Met, which would be open to subscription while seeking for information on weather.

Speaking on collaborations, the DG stated that NiMet values collaborations highly and already has eleven partners both within and around Africa and the agency has been given 2015 ISO ‎Certification.

Also speaking, the co-ordinator of the event, Dele Isaac Ojediran said the SMI and CMT are the bedrock of the Agency when it comes to weather formations observation.

He further stated that “the idea of this program was conceived in 2007 under the interim leadership of Mr. Dele Ojediran (Chairman) and Mr. Collins lgbo (Secretary) with the kind approval of the then Director General/CEO Dr. Anthony Anuforom with the aim of equipping and sensitizing SMls and CMTs to be more apt in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“The work of the protem committee stopped in 2009 when full a hedge committee Was constituted. This continued to gain momentum and really enhanced quality output of the officers and the observation personnel in general evident per Excellence is the certification of NiMET services by ISO 9001 2008 of which meteorological observations are a major part of the services rendered by agency.”

While listing some of the challenges of the agency, Ojediran said “‎we will appreciate the very kind and prompt Implementation of the Licensing of the Meteorological professional cadres (Weather Observers and Forecasters) as stipulated by World

Meteorological Organisation (WMO)‎ …and request that recruitment and training of more personnel in areas considered paramount as their services are critical for weather forecasting, research and aviation operations.

The post NiMet Seeks Legal Backing To Prosecute Violators appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

