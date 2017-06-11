FG spends N3.7bn on school feeding in 9 states – Vanguard
Vanguard
FG spends N3.7bn on school feeding in 9 states
Vanguard
ABUJA—A total of N3, 770,688,144 has so far been released for the feeding of 1,287,270 school children in nine states under the Home Grown School Feeding Programme of the Federal Government. School feeding. The Federal Government said, yesterday, …
