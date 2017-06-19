Ninja Tells The Very Entertaining Story Of Him, Kanye And Drake Playing A Heated Game Of Basketball [Video]

You might remember, back in May of last year, Ninja recounting the odd story of eating banana pudding and watching anal sex porn with Kanye (HERE).

It left many of us scratching our heads, but now the Die Antwoord frontman has gone one better.

As part of the VICELAND series ‘Party Legends’, Ninja details how he came to be involved in a high-stakes game of basketall with Kanye, Drake and his entourage.

Fear not, banana pudding fans, that story gets a mention too. Hit it, brah:

Celebrities and their egos – what a rush.

