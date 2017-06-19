Pages Navigation Menu

Ninth Wole Soyinka lecture series to examine links between education, power

Stakeholders in the education, power sector and civil society groups will be examining the nexus between electricity and basic education at the Ninth Wole Soyinka Centre Media Lecture Series, scheduled for Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja by 10am. The annual lecture will this year mark Wole Soyinka’s 83rd birthday. It…

