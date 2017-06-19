NIS recruitment: Only 1112 vacancies available, says minister – The Nation Newspaper
The ongoing recruitment in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) will only accommodate 1,112 applicants based on the approval given by the President Muhammadu Buhari. Minister of Interior, Lt.Gen. Abdulrahaman Dambazzau, (rtd) revealed this on …
