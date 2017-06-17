NIS Trains Personnel For Effective Border Security – CHANNELS TELEVISION
NIS Trains Personnel For Effective Border Security
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) held it's combined passing out parade ceremony on Friday where it graduated personnel from the Immigration Training School, Kano. To ensure effective monitoring and control of Nigeria's borders and tackle security …
