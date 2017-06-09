NJC aware of our appeal against Justice Ademola – Presidency

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Presidency, on Thursday, insisted that that the National Judicial Council, NJC, sabotaged its effort to rid the judiciary of corruption by recalling some of the hitherto suspended Judges.

FG, in a statement that was signed by Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, maintained that the NJC reinstated Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, despite being aware of its appeal pending before the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

The statement read: “Last Saturday the National Judicial Council (NJC) controversially decided to rescind its previous decision to suspend some Judges that were standing trials and or under investigation by law enforcement agencies.

“I want to debunk the false impression created in some sections of the media that the NJC was not aware or that there was no appeal filed by the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation against the ruling of Honourable Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja dated the 5th April, 2017 in Charge No. CR/21/2016 between Federal Republic of Nigeria versus Adeniyi Francis Adetokunbo Ademola and two others which discharged and acquitted the defendants.Nothing can be further from the truth”.

The post NJC aware of our appeal against Justice Ademola – Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

