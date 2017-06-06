Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NJC condoning corruption, working against Buhari – Presidency

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Presidency has lambasted the National Judicial Council for reinstating suspended judges under probe, accusing the body of condoning corruption. Special Adviser to the President on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, declared that the council was working against government and that the presidency was disappointed. He lamented the hasty reinstatement and stated that the NJC was fully […]

NJC condoning corruption, working against Buhari – Presidency

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.