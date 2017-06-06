NJC condoning corruption, working against Buhari – Presidency

The Presidency has lambasted the National Judicial Council for reinstating suspended judges under probe, accusing the body of condoning corruption. Special Adviser to the President on Prosecutions, Okoi Obono-Obla, declared that the council was working against government and that the presidency was disappointed. He lamented the hasty reinstatement and stated that the NJC was fully […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

