NJC defends decision to recall suspended judges – TV360

NJC defends decision to recall suspended judges
The National Judicial Council has defended its decision to recall six of the judges' suspended last year. The judges were suspended last October after the Nigerian Government leveled corruption charges against them. However, since then, only one of the …
