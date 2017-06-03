UPDATED: NJC recalls Justice Ademola, five other judges accused of corruption – NAIJ.COM
UPDATED: NJC recalls Justice Ademola, five other judges accused of corruption
Adeniyi Ademola, a Federal High Court judge who who was suspended alongside seven other judges following allegations of corruption brought against them by the federal government has been recalled by the National Judicial Council. READ ALSO: Paris …
How Chief Justice of Nigeria, National Judicial Council Plotted Reinstatement Of Corrupt Judges
NJC directs Justices Ademola, Okoro, others to resume duties June 7
NJC recalls six judges accused of corruption
