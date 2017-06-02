NLC: Nasarawa chapter impeaches its Chairman
The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abdullahi Adeka, has been impeached by its Executive Council of the Nasarawa State Chapter. This was made known in a statement signed by Ahmed Naibi, the Secretary, who said that Adeka was removed for announcing the suspension of the strike, immediately after his reinstatement. It said that …
The post NLC: Nasarawa chapter impeaches its Chairman appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!