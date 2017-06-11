Nnamdi Kanu : IPOB leader receives a look-alike statue in his hometown – Pulse Nigeria
YNaija
Nnamdi Kanu : IPOB leader receives a look-alike statue in his hometown
Pulse Nigeria
A huge statue of Nnamdi Kanu has been presented by an IPOB sculptor in his home in Afara ,Umahia. Published: 47 minutes ago , Refreshed: 2 minutes ago; Inemesit Udodiong. Print; eMail. Nnamdi Kanu Court may send IPOB leader back to prison over …
Ohanaeze: Nnamdi Kanu never issued quit notice — yet was charged with treason
Northern youth should be charged with treason like Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze
QUIT NOTICE: Arewa youths committed worse treason than Kanu -PANDEF
