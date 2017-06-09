Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu Receives Statue Carved in His Honour in Abia State

Posted on Jun 9, 2017

A sculptor identified as Mazi  Okwuchukwu Sylvester Njoku and his crew from Ochii Ogwa Mbatili local government of Owerri, Imo state carved a sculptured statue of the supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

They presented this sculpture and given to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu right in his home in Afara ,Umuahia the capital of Abia State.

