Nnamdi Kanu Receives Statue Carved in His Honour in Abia State

A sculptor identified as Mazi Okwuchukwu Sylvester Njoku and his crew from Ochii Ogwa Mbatili local government of Owerri, Imo state carved a sculptured statue of the supreme leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

They presented this sculpture and given to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu right in his home in Afara ,Umuahia the capital of Abia State.

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

