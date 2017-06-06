Pages Navigation Menu

Nnamdi Kanu visits Nwodo

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

ENUGU—  leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, weekend, paid a visit to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief, at his Enugu home.

Kanu was accompanied by Mr Elliot Ukoh, Secretary General of  Eastern Consultative Forum during the visit. The IPOB  leader noted the that visit was to thank Ohanaeze Ndigbo for not abandoning him during his incaceration at Kuje Prison.

He said he visited Nwodo immediately after he was granted bail but Nwodo was not in the country then. Therefore, he had to come back  to show immense respect for the Ohanaeze new leadership whom he described as a model of what Ndigbo want at this point in Nigeria history.

