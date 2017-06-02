Nnamdi Kanu’s Handshake Heals A Biafran Man From Stomach Pains in Umunnachi, Anambra State

A shocking story trending online has it that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is now a ‘Prophet’ and has delivered a man from a 2-month old stomach pain in Ozzuh villa, Umunnachi, a town in Anambra state.

The IPOB hero who got his freedom last month was reportedly hosted in the village where he gave the young man a ‘handshake’ which healed him immediately.

A

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

