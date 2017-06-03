Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nnenna: I ‘II Like to Act Alongside Denzel Washington – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Nnenna: I 'II Like to Act Alongside Denzel Washington
THISDAY Newspapers
Olayinka Olukunga Ademo, popularly known as Nnenna, is a model, actress and singer. She has a passion for youths. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, she talks about her career, childhood and marriage. People have come to know me as Nnenna. My name …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.