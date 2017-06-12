NNL: Insurance recruits new players to fortify team – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NNL: Insurance recruits new players to fortify team
Vanguard
Ben Ogbemudia, Media Officer, Insurance FC of Benin, says the club has recruited five new players to fortify the team ahead of the Nigeria National League (NNL) second stanza. Ogbemudia said this in Benin on Monday that the players were three strikers …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!