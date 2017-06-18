Pages Navigation Menu

NNPC Crashes Diesel Price Nationwide By 42% – Leadership Newspapers

NNPC Crashes Diesel Price Nationwide By 42%
Mr Ndu Ughamadu, the Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday said it had crushed the price of diesel by 42 per cent. In a statement in Abuja, Ughamadu said diesel also known as …
