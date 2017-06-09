NNPC operating secret fuel subsidy — Senate – Daily Trust
NNPC operating secret fuel subsidy — Senate
Daily Trust
A Senate panel has uncovered secret operation of subsidy regime by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), despite its cancellation by the present administration. A ranking senator told our correspondent that the Senate Committee on …
Senators kick against planned N5 levy on petroleum products
