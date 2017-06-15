NNPC yet to account for $15.8bn – NEITI – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
NNPC yet to account for $15.8bn – NEITI
NAIJ.COM
NEITI, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency has once again lambasted the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, accusing it of not remitting to the federation account the sum of $15.8bn dividend it received from the Nigeria Liquefied …
NLNG doesn't owe FG $15.8bn – NEITI
