No ambush, mass killing of Igbos relocating to South-East – Kaduna Govt.

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Kaduna state government has debunked the news setting the social media abuzz that some Igbos fleeing the north, following the eviction order given to them by some northern groups, were ambushed and killed in Kaduna.

A statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, SSA to Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (Media and Publicity) said the state government had met with the Igbo community in the state and that the Igbo community have said that there were neither any Igbo person relocating in panic nor were there any such thing as ambush and massacre.

He also said that the news which was in audio and pictures, being carried in Igbo language was the orchestration of some devilish elements bent of creating panic and making the nation unstable.

It read thus: “The attention of Kaduna State Government has been drawn to an inciting picture and audio message stating that some Igbos relocating to Eastern Nigeria were ambushed and killed in Kaduna State.

“According to the audio being circulated in Igbo language, the Igbos in question were ambushed in a luxurious bus conveying them to Eastern Nigeria.

“The man behind the mischievous narrative, who also claimed to be at the scene, went further to lie, that the attackers slaughtered Igbos, including women and children and that their corpses were burnt along with the luxury bus.

“The so-called eyewitness then appealed to all Igbos residing in Kaduna and rest of the North to relocate to their states of origin and to also avoid travelling en mass considering mass killings that awaits in the North.

“It is clear that some dark forces are bent on sowing and creating panic in our communities.

“Our Stand

“As you can see, we are here with the leadership of the Igbo community in Kaduna State. The story is entirely false and mischievous. The Igbo community in Kaduna is safe, like all our communities. Nobody is being attacked and nobody is relocating in fear.

“The Kaduna State Government, under the leadership of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, will continue to uphold and defend the right of every resident of the state to live in peace. Our state is a safe place for all that choose to call it home.

“The government vigorously condemns the use of social media for purposes of incitement, falsehood and to cause distress to citizens,” the statement concluded.

