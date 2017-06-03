No bomb explosion in Lagos – Police
The Lagos State Police Command, on Saturday dismissed reports about a bomb blast in the Oshodi area of the state. The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said in a statement that news about the purported blast which has gone viral on social media, was absolutely false. “We would like to allay the fears of the […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
