No bomb explosion in Lagos–PPRO

The Lagos State Police Command, on Saturday advised members of the public to disregard false reports of a bomb blast in Oshodi area of Lagos.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole said in a statement on Saturday that report of the purported blast in the social media was absolutely false.

“We would like to allay the fears of the general public with regards to the falsehood being circulated on the social media in respect of security situation at Mafoluku-Oshodi and environs.

“Oshodi is relatively calm and not boiling as being erroneously peddled. It is mischief and callousness to put people in fear.

“Video footage being circulated to back the false information is that of the bomb incident around Banex Plaza, Abuja in 2014.

“The Lagos State Police Command avail this opportunity to reassure members of the public that we will continue to work in partnership with the good people of Lagos and other Security Agencies to ensure safety and security of lives and properties.

“ Always remember to say something if you see something,” the statement added.

The post No bomb explosion in Lagos–PPRO appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

