No cure for HIV yet, FACA warns

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS (FACA) on Thursday cautioned people living with HIV and AIDS not to stop taking their Anti-Retroviral (ARV) drugs for an alternative cure. The Project Manager of the agency, Dr Uche Okoro, in Abuja was reacting to the speculation that some people living with HIV and AIDS are now abandoning their ARV drugs for some acclaimed cure of the disease. Okoro warned that cure for HIV and AIDS had not been found therefore no one living with the disease in the territory or any part of the country should abandon their ARV drugs.

