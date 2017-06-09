No finance to revamp refineries as planned – Kachikwu – TVC News
TVC News
No finance to revamp refineries as planned – Kachikwu
Image result for Nigerian refineries The Federal Government has neither concessioned nor disposed any of the country's refineries for any business concern, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu has said. Kachikwu added that so far …
